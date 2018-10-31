Seniors displaced by California's rising rents
In March, 73-year-old Cheryl Menise was forced to leave her home and start sleeping on her sister's couch. Her landlord had raised her rent from $850 to $1395 per month, and she couldn't afford to pay.
