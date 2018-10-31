Watch NBC News Signal: Being Muslim in America — Islamophobia hits the midterms

Economy

Seniors displaced by California's rising rents

In March, 73-year-old Cheryl Menise was forced to leave her home and start sleeping on her sister's couch. Her landlord had raised her rent from $850 to $1395 per month, and she couldn't afford to pay.Oct. 31, 2018

Digital Docs

  • Seniors displaced by California's rising rents

    08:01

  • North Dakota’s Native Americans scramble to comply with voter ID law

    03:49

  • Fact check: Did Elizabeth Warren lie about her heritage?

    01:03

  • ‘You need your voting power’: Florida’s ex-felons fight for their voting rights

    05:24

  • Fact check: Republicans claim voter fraud is a huge problem

    01:05

  • In search of asylum: A journey on the last migrant caravan

    08:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All