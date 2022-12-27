IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seoul residents express concern over North Korean drones entering South Korea

Residents of South Korea’s capital Seoul expressed concern over incursions by North Korean drones that crossed into the South's airspace. South Korea responded by scrambling fighter jets and attack helicopters in an effort to shoot the drones down.Dec. 27, 2022

