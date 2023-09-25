IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Serb gunmen battle police in Kosovo monastery siege

00:46

Ethnic Serb gunmen in armored vehicles stormed a village in north Kosovo on Sunday, battling police and barricading themselves in a monastery in a violent confrontation that killed four people.Sept. 25, 2023

