NBC News

Sergei Lavrov dismisses report he was hospitalized at G20 summit

01:37

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied a report that he had been hospitalized after arriving in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 summit on Monday. In a video released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maria Zakharova, Lavrov said there have been reports around President Putin’s health “for about 10 years,” adding that he wishes “Western journalists would be more honest.”Nov. 14, 2022

