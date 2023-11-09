IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Several people killed and injured by a huge blast in the northern Gaza Strip

Several people killed and injured by a huge blast in the northern Gaza Strip

Several people were killed and injured on Wednesday by a huge explosion in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. Many residents have left the area after Israeli warnings but hundreds of thousands remain.Nov. 9, 2023

