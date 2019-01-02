U.S. news

Several passengers fall ill on flight from Cleveland to Tampa

01:22

Six people were sickened while on a New Year's Day flight from Cleveland to Tampa. The water fountains at Cleveland Hopkins Aiport are being eyed in the investigation. WKYC's Amani Abraham reports.Jan. 2, 2019

  • Livingston: Everyone is for border security, the wall is the issue

    10:35

  • NASA spacecraft completes historic flyby one billion miles beyond Pluto

    01:44

  • Cleveland airport water fountains investigated after passengers fall ill

    01:22

  • How new marijuana laws are affecting police dog training

    02:56

  • Dems have chance to look responsible, says Rep. Ryan

    11:46

  • Kelsey Berreth case: Details emerge on fiance’s alleged murder plot

    02:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All