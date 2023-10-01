IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Several people killed after fire tears through three Spanish nightclubs

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    French officials fight a bedbug invasion ahead of the Paris Olympics

    03:40

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • Dozens killed in blasts targeting gatherings in Pakistan to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday

    00:58

  • Family pays tribute to girl, 15, stabbed to death on her way to school in south London

    01:16

  • President Putin meets with a former top Wagner commander and tasks him with overseeing volunteer fighting units in Ukraine

    00:45

  • Nagorno-Karabakh to dissolve after years-long war with Azerbaijan ends

    02:00

  • Dutch police arrest gunman after deadly hospital shooting

    01:33

  • American soldier expelled from North Korea arrives in U.S.

    02:12

  • CNBC analysis suggests China's trade with Russia includes goods that could be used in the Ukraine war

    01:04

  • Taiwan launches its first domestically produced submarine for testing

    00:47

  • North Korea's Kim talks up his nuclear weapons policy

    00:48

  • Travis King back in U.S. custody after being held in North Korea

    03:21

  • Germany bans far-right group accused of indoctrinating children

    00:55

  • Deadly blaze at Iraq wedding party leaves at least 100 dead

    00:29

  • North Korea to expel American soldier who crossed border

    01:38

  • Young climate activists take European governments to human rights court

    01:07

  • Raging inferno kills around 100 people at wedding in northern Iraq

    01:16

  • Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh due to violence

    03:15

  • Canada’s House speaker resigns after publicly praising man who fought for Nazis

    00:52

NBC News

Several people killed after fire tears through three Spanish nightclubs

00:58

A deadly fire broke out at the Fonda Milagros nightclub before spreading to neighboring clubs in the Spanish city of Murcia.Oct. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Several people killed after fire tears through three Spanish nightclubs

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    French officials fight a bedbug invasion ahead of the Paris Olympics

    03:40

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • Dozens killed in blasts targeting gatherings in Pakistan to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday

    00:58

  • Family pays tribute to girl, 15, stabbed to death on her way to school in south London

    01:16

  • President Putin meets with a former top Wagner commander and tasks him with overseeing volunteer fighting units in Ukraine

    00:45
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All