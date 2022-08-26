IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

  • World economy grapples with rising inflation

    04:03

  • Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions 

    07:28

  • Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

    06:14

  • Hungary's controversial prime minister addresses CPAC crowd in Texas

    05:39

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges

    02:47

  • Fortune announces world’s top-earning companies for 2022

    02:40

  • House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

    03:34

  • Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.

    02:38

  • NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice

    03:00

  • Top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in counterterrorism operation

    03:10

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

    01:44

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

    00:37

  • Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner

    05:24

  • NASA's Webb Telescope marks a bold new era of space exploration 

    02:40

  • Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA

    04:35

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy

    05:30

NBC News

Severe flooding devastates Pakistan as death toll nears 1000

01:07

Flash floods continue to devastate Pakistan’s northern and southern provinces as the death toll is nearing 1000. Millions have been affected by the floods with 50,000 people left homeless. Experts say it’s a direct consequence of climate change, which is causing cloudbursts during monsoon season that are heavier than usual.Aug. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

  • World economy grapples with rising inflation

    04:03

  • Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions 

    07:28

  • Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

    06:14

  • Hungary's controversial prime minister addresses CPAC crowd in Texas

    05:39

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All