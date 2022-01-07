Severe flooding in Washington strands drivers and damages homes
02:02
Share this -
copied
Flooding in Lewis County, Washington shut down miles of road and flooded the community. Emergency crews were seen coming to rescue two men stranded after their truck was caught in the flood.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Severe flooding in Washington strands drivers and damages homes
02:02
UP NEXT
Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian
01:30
WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing
02:34
Video shows multi-vehicle pileup on snowy Kentucky highway
01:25
Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination
04:25
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused