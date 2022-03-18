IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Severe low tide leaves the canals of Venice low on water

    President Zelenskyy visits wounded Ukrainians in hospital

  • ‘You are a man, a hero’: Zelenskyy congratulates freed mayor of Melitopol

  • Putin tells Russians: We are fighting ‘for the future of our country and our children’

  • ‘It was my own anti-war decision’: Marina Ovsyannikova fined after on-air protest

  • Zelenskyy’s message to Russians: ‘You bombarded ordinary people, residential areas. And you keep bombarding.'

  • Furious Zelenskyy says NATO has ‘given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities’

  • ‘We have seen the use of cluster bombs’: NATO chief supports Putin war crimes probe

  • ‘Kids screaming, mothers screaming, it’s so crazy’: Terrified crowds rush to escape Kyiv

  • Putin warns neighboring countries ‘not to exacerbate the situation’

  • Aerial footage shows battle aftermath in town of Borodyanka

  • Putin: ‘Russian soldiers and officers are acting bravely, like true heroes'

  • ‘I think I have to talk to Putin’: Zelenskyy sees dialogue as Ukraine’s only way out

  • Watch: Notre Dame bell tolls in Paris for peace in Ukraine

  • ‘As long as you are Black, no one likes you’: Students allege racism during escape from Ukraine

  • ‘Why should we flee? This our home’: Klitschko brothers’ message of proud defiance

  • Zelenskyy: Quicker sanctions and no-fly zone could have stopped invasion

  • ‘Please help us’: Mother and baby hide from Russian bombs in Kharkiv basement

  • ‘The citizens are here and we are here’: Zelenskyy and team stand firm in Kyiv

  • ‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel

NBC News

Severe low tide leaves the canals of Venice low on water

The gondoliers of Venice needed all their strength and skills after an exceptionally low tide left many of the city's canals with very little water.March 18, 2022

