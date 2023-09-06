IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 sailors rescued from inflatable catamaran after shark attack

01:03

Three sailors on an around-the-world journey were rescued from a sinking inflatable catamaran after it came under repeated attack by sharks more than 500 miles off the Australian coast.Sept. 6, 2023

