She was looking for her dad. He forgot he was a sperm donor. DNA sites brought them together.

08:02

Melissa Daniels, a donor conceived offspring, found her biological father and donor siblings on consumer DNA testing sites like 23andme and Ancestry.com. Now, she must navigate a growing and complicated family tree.Feb. 13, 2019

