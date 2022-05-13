IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sheltering Ukrainian children continue learning in Kharkiv subway station

Sheltering Ukrainian children continue learning in Kharkiv subway station

01:22

While the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under constant threat of Russian shelling, teachers are giving children sheltering in a subway station history and art lessons. All schools and universities in Ukraine closed when the war began with some able to continue online but restarting education in Kharkiv is made more complex by the consistent Russian bombardment.May 13, 2022

