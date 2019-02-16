Here's what we know about the gunman who killed 5 in Aurora, Illinois

Shooter in Aurora, Illinois wasn't legally allowed to own gun01:32
Law enforcement officials provide details about the gunman who killed five people and injured several others in Aurora, Illinois. Gary Montez Martin had worked at Henry Pratt Co. for 15 years and opened fire at a meeting during which he was being terminated from his job.
Survivors who became activists commemorate Parkland school shooting10:06
McCabe's new book alleges officials considered the 25th amendment08:39
Here's what we know about the gunman who killed 5 in Aurora, Illinois01:32
Trump misstates of border that he’s ‘already done a lot of wall’15:08
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: A monument to hate won't keep us any safer06:58
Rep. Clyburn: Congress may sue Trump over national emergency26:31