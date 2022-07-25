IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

At least two dead, multiple injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

02:24

Authorities in Los Angeles say at least two people are dead, and five others injured after shots were fired at a park in San Pedro. Police say hundreds had gathered for a car show, baseball game and other activities at the park.July 25, 2022

