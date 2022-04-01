12-year-old dead after shooting at South Carolina middle school
02:55
Authorities in Greenville County, South Carolina, say 12-year-old student Jamari Jackson died after being shot at Tanglewood Middle School. Police say the suspect in the shooting is also a 12-year-old student. WYFF’s Rashad Williams reports.April 1, 2022
UP NEXT
NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission
00:42
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes
03:14
Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help
03:55
Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize
01:37
Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains
01:38
The surge in telemedicine fraud during the pandemic