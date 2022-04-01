Shooting in Pennsylvania leaves at least 1 officer dead, 2 others injured
00:55
Officials in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, say at least one police officer is dead and two other officers were injured while responding to domestic call. Police say the suspect in the shooting is also deceased.April 1, 2022
