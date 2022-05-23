IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Grant Williams' 1996 murder conviction overturned

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Shootings leave four teens dead in small South Carolina town

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Chaos erupts as police disperse thousands on New Jersey beach

    01:00

  • NYC mayor vows to use gun-identifying technology to stop subway violence

    03:16

  • Minnesota mother arrested after 6-year-old's body found in car trunk

    01:20

  • Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in several key primary races

    06:27

  • Biden unveils Indo-Pacific economic pact to strengthen global supply chains

    04:06

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy receives John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

    01:13

  • NYPD search for suspect in subway shooting that left one dead

    01:36

  • At least 27 injured after Megabus crash in Maryland

    00:53

  • Runner dies after collapsing at Brooklyn half marathon finish line

    01:41

  • Deadly tornado in Michigan leaves behind major damage

    01:23

  • Moment of silence held for victims in Buffalo mass shooting

    01:06

  • Arkansas teen opens food truck a week after graduating high school

    01:26

  • Security guard delivers baby in Dallas hospital elevator

    00:54

  • Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill

    02:48

  • Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper

    01:57

  • Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

    02:02

  • Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers

    03:45

  • Multiple injured, major damage left behind after Michigan tornado

    01:12

NBC News Channel

Shootings leave four teens dead in small South Carolina town

01:40

Four teens were shot to death within hours of each other in two separate shootings in the small town of Newberry. WIS' Sophie Keyes Hoge reports.May 23, 2022

  • Grant Williams' 1996 murder conviction overturned

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Shootings leave four teens dead in small South Carolina town

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Chaos erupts as police disperse thousands on New Jersey beach

    01:00

  • NYC mayor vows to use gun-identifying technology to stop subway violence

    03:16

  • Minnesota mother arrested after 6-year-old's body found in car trunk

    01:20

  • Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in several key primary races

    06:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All