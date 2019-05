Silent killer: the rising toll of carbon monoxide in public housing 08:58 copied!

At least 13 people have died from carbon monoxide in federally subsidized housing since 2003, according to an NBC News investigation, but HUD does not currently require working carbon monoxide detectors in public housing. This is the story of HUD residents Anthony and Gwendolyn Fleming, from Wayne, Michigan, who died in February 2019, and their daughters, who are fighting for justice.

