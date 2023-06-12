Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, dies at 86

George Soros handing philanthropic empire to his son Alex00:39
Londoners react to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation from Parliament01:09
Djokovic nabs 23rd Grand Slam title and record for most major singles trophies04:09
- Now Playing
Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, dies at 8602:12
- UP NEXT
Scientist who lived underwater for 100 days recounts how his body changed03:15
How McCarthy is embracing GOP infighting after his debt ceiling deal03:22
At least 10 dead after bus rolls over in Australia00:54
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers plant flag in previously Russian-occupied territory00:40
At least 3 dead, 3 injured in Annapolis, Md., shooting00:46
13 injured in shootings, stabbings and car accidents after mass gathering in Syracuse, N.Y.01:55
Watch highlights from the 76th Tony Awards03:49
J. Harrison Ghee becomes first nonbinary actor to win Tony for best actor in a musical01:16
Alex Newell becomes first nonbinary actor to win Tony for best featured actor in a musical01:20
Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 11th)18:27
Defense says ‘no substantial evidence’ children’s book author murdered her husband01:41
Mother and daughter graduate from university together02:29
Breathtaking waterfalls attract visitors to Yosemite National Park after record rain and snow02:08
New details released about how 4 children survived 40 days in Amazon jungle after plane crash01:35
Intense planning underway ahead of Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday01:30
Trump calls federal indictment ‘disgraceful’01:49
George Soros handing philanthropic empire to his son Alex00:39
Londoners react to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation from Parliament01:09
Djokovic nabs 23rd Grand Slam title and record for most major singles trophies04:09
- Now Playing
Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, dies at 8602:12
- UP NEXT
Scientist who lived underwater for 100 days recounts how his body changed03:15
How McCarthy is embracing GOP infighting after his debt ceiling deal03:22
Play All