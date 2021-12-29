Sister of missing Lake Tahoe skier: ‘Still hopeful’ brother will be rescued
Kelsey Angelotta, the sister of a missing skier in Lake Tahoe, described her brother's experience on trails. Angelotta said she is “still hopeful” her brother will be found. Rory Angelotta, 43, was reported missing Christmas morning and was believed to be at the Northstar Ski Resort.Dec. 29, 2021
