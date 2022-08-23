IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’

    08:03

  • Ali Vitali explores why U.S. hasn’t a female president in new book ‘Electable’

    06:16

  • Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    03:39

  • Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries

    08:07

  • Woman arrested after two dead, another wounded in Atlanta shooting

    01:19

  • Texas continues to send migrants by bus to New York City and Washington, D.C.

    03:47

  • Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook

    03:22

  • Kansas recount confirms vote to keep abortion rights in state constitution

    01:19

  • Suspect in custody after Atlanta shooting leaves two dead

    02:25

  • Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

    03:03

  • Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

    01:47

  • Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

    01:41

  • Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say

    01:39

  • Trump lawyers file motion for 'special master' in Mar-a-Lago search

    05:02

  • Officials 'believe' they found body of missing California teen in lake

    02:34

  • Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

    00:48

  • Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video

    01:21

  • Dive team searching for Kiely Rodni discovers body, vehicle

    02:08

  • Biden administration to release 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses

    04:20

NBC News Channel

Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'

02:13

Defense attorneys representing school shooter NIkolas Cruz claim his brain was "broken" by his birth mother's drug and alcohol abuse, WTVJ's Tony Pipitone reports.Aug. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’

    08:03

  • Ali Vitali explores why U.S. hasn’t a female president in new book ‘Electable’

    06:16

  • Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    03:39

  • Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries

    08:07

  • Woman arrested after two dead, another wounded in Atlanta shooting

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All