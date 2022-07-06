IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sisters too scared to attend parades after witnessing Highland Park shooting

Sisters Lily and Sydney Genser who witnessed the shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade told Dasha Burns about the trauma they are experiencing after escaping the attack. Lily described stomach aches in the middle of the night and fear from the commotion surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ Tuesday visit.July 6, 2022

Best of NBC News

