'Our hearts are broken': Six high school students killed in Oklahoma crash

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory07:47
Eyewitness video captures deadly tornado over New Orleans01:28
Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in 02:49
Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death01:33
Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping 02:54
Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans00:52
Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill03:19
Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway01:44
Devastation in Texas after string of storms03:16
St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer01:38
‘A sense of closure’: Grandson of Broadway vocal coach speaks out after suspect arrested01:14
DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over Lia Thomas02:44
Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas01:08
Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside01:35
Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination03:30
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators05:46
Ex-wife accuses Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens of domestic abuse01:37
Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists03:21
Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways01:59
Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt02:18
'Our hearts are broken': Six high school students killed in Oklahoma crash01:56
Six girls, all Tishomingo High School students, were killed during their lunch break when their car collided with a tractor trailer. KFOR's Kaitor Kay reports.March 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory07:47
Eyewitness video captures deadly tornado over New Orleans01:28
Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in 02:49
Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death01:33
Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping 02:54
Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans00:52