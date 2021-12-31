Six injured after gunmen fire more than 65 shots in Philadelphia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Six injured after gunmen fire more than 65 shots in Philadelphia00:35
UP NEXT
Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property03:32
Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor03:20
Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park00:52
Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate01:52
Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron01:29
Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours01:41
Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke01:46
Emergency crews respond to explosion at Baltimore coal facility00:50
3-year-old who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died01:09
Victims in El Cajon plane crash identified02:24
Tiger fatally shot by deputy after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo: police00:47
'Armed and dangerous': Texas police searching for 14-year-old suspect in triple homicide01:54
Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costs01:51
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial01:42
U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads03:35
Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations01:46
Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed02:00
Remembering NFL legend John Madden02:10
What are next steps for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?02:27
Six injured after gunmen fire more than 65 shots in Philadelphia00:35
Six people were injured, including one in critical condition, after two gunmen fired more than 65 shots in Philadelphia.Dec. 31, 2021
Now Playing
Six injured after gunmen fire more than 65 shots in Philadelphia00:35
UP NEXT
Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property03:32
Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor03:20
Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park00:52
Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate01:52
Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron01:29