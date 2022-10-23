IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Six people feared dead in plane crash near Costa Rica

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power

    02:28

  • Iranian American women speak out about protests

    02:31

  • Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?

    04:42

  • Village bakery, abandoned by retreating Russian troops, now bakes Ukrainian bread

    00:56

  • Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece

    01:15

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 days

    01:59

  • Family mourns Palestinian teen who died during clashes with Israeli troops

    02:28

  • ‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea

    01:27

  • Ukrainian elementary school conducts nuclear threat safety drills

    02:12

  • ‘We need a change, for sure’: NBC News gathers public opinion on Liz Truss resignation

    01:54

  • Watch: Liz Truss resigns as U.K. prime minister after six weeks in post

    01:16

  • What happens next after British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation?

    03:07

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces growing pressure to resign

    04:32

  • Recapping the U.K. political turmoil leading up to Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister

    02:24

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he won't allow himself to get used to war

    01:03

  • Giant panda pair sent from China to Qatar ahead of soccer World Cup

    00:54

  • Putin imposes martial law in illegally annexed territory

    01:28

  • K-pop group 'BTS' to enlist in South Korean military

    02:17

  • ‘I am a fighter and not a quitter!’: Prime Minister Liz Truss under fire in U.K. Parliament

    02:10

NBC News

Six people feared dead in plane crash near Costa Rica

01:12

Costa Rican authorities said pieces of a twin-engine turboprop aircraft were found in the Caribbean Sea after a flight carrying six people went missing on the country's east coast. The charter plane was carrying five German passengers and no bodies have been found, causing concern that all on the flight, including the pilot, are dead.Oct. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Six people feared dead in plane crash near Costa Rica

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power

    02:28

  • Iranian American women speak out about protests

    02:31

  • Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?

    04:42

  • Village bakery, abandoned by retreating Russian troops, now bakes Ukrainian bread

    00:56

  • Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All