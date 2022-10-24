IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Lindsey Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe

  • At least three dead, more wounded in St. Louis school shooting

    03:33

  • Student test scores dropped alarmingly low during pandemic, education department reports 

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    'An absolute horror scene': Six wounded in North Carolina shooting

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan school shooter pleads guilty to murdering classmates

    02:47

  • Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick with flu-like illness

    01:56

  • Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to face off in Florida’s only gubernatorial debate

    03:56

  • Migrant crossings at southern border during 2022 break previous record

    03:58

  • Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

    03:52

  • NBC News poll shows high voter engagement ahead of November midterms

    04:30

  • Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin

    01:49

  • ‘It’s very scary’: Community concerned as missing python roams Houston area

    01:14

  • The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

    02:22

  • Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

    03:03

  • Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground

    02:09

  • Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

    02:05

  • Two nurses killed in maternity ward shooting

    01:59

  • Bear bites woman outside Washington state home

    01:28

  • 'It’s crazy’ says neighbor after convertible found buried in yard of California mansion

    02:12

  • A state trooper’s retirement surprise

    02:12

  • Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

    02:35

NBC News Channel

'An absolute horror scene': Six wounded in North Carolina shooting

01:20

Police say shots fired from a moving car in Oxford, North Carolina, struck six people, ranging in age from 18 months to 64. WRAL's Leslie Moreno reports.Oct. 24, 2022

  • At least three dead, more wounded in St. Louis school shooting

    03:33

  • Student test scores dropped alarmingly low during pandemic, education department reports 

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    'An absolute horror scene': Six wounded in North Carolina shooting

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan school shooter pleads guilty to murdering classmates

    02:47

  • Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick with flu-like illness

    01:56

  • Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to face off in Florida’s only gubernatorial debate

    03:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All