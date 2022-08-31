IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Skeletal remains found 37 years ago identified as Indiana teen

    Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores, reduce workforce amid struggling business

  • Life expectancy in U.S. decreases by one year, the sharpest decline in almost a century

  • Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping

  • Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital

  • Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting

  • California faces record breaking heat wave as temperatures soar

  • Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL

  • Special master in Trump case could harm national security, DOJ says

  • Watch: Alfredo sauce covers Tennessee highway after tractor-trailer crash

  • Bodycam video shows man fatally shot as Columbus police attempt to serve warrant

  • Boy dies after being swept away by strong floodwaters in Arkansas storm drain

  • Four are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in North Dakota wheat field

  • Hollywood troubled by rising crime in Los Angeles

  • Former Marine captured in El Salvador after allegedly killing girlfriend

  • Former employee sues manager, highlights vulnerabilities for undocumented workers

  • Salvage grocery stores help family food budgets hit by inflation

  • New fast food law in California could transform industry

  • Street racing surge across U.S. has deadly consequences

  • California man verbally harasses Indian man at Taco Bell

Skeletal remains found 37 years ago identified as Indiana teen

Remains found in a Tennessee forest and known for decades as "Baby Girl" have been identified as missing teen Tracey Sue Walker. WBIR's Mary Klingler reports.Aug. 31, 2022

