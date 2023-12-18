IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Slaughterhouse children: Child labor exposed in America’s food industry

16:06

In towns across America, children working in dangerous jobs in slaughterhouses is an open secret. Data from the Labor Department says that children are illegally working at alarming rates. NBC News takes you inside these slaughterhouses in an investigation that spans six states, two countries, dozens of interviews and thousands of pages of public records.Dec. 18, 2023

