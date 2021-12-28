Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood
Video shows the moment a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Lakeside, California, as it came in for landing at a nearby airfield. First responders said they do not know how many people were on board the plane, but no survivors were found at the crash site.Dec. 28, 2021
