Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway

- Now Playing
Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway01:08
- UP NEXT
Alec Baldwin indicted by New Mexico grand jury in 'Rust' shooting02:42
North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons02:57
Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami00:33
Millions of Americans are bracing for more winter weather01:25
Florida state attorney seeks death penalty for man charged with killing wife01:28
Video shows homeless person in Los Angeles seemingly sprayed with water02:06
Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old00:45
Watch: WWII vet meets first great-great-granddaughter in viral moment02:47
N.Y. midwife falsified thousands of vaccine records02:01
Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way01:54
Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze01:39
Explosion levels building in Washington, D.C.01:22
Unrelenting winter storm impacting tens of millions across the U.S.02:20
Dispute over federal access to Texas border deepens02:23
Suspect arrested in series of New York stabbings01:47
DOJ calls law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting a 'failure'04:05
Downed Oregon power lines from winter storm kill three people01:26
Massachusetts man receives life sentence in fatal road rage attack01:25
How to keep your pets safe from the severe winter weather03:58
- Now Playing
Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway01:08
- UP NEXT
Alec Baldwin indicted by New Mexico grand jury in 'Rust' shooting02:42
North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons02:57
Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami00:33
Millions of Americans are bracing for more winter weather01:25
Florida state attorney seeks death penalty for man charged with killing wife01:28
Play All