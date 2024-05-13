IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Small plane makes 'textbook wheels-up landing'
May 13, 202401:00
    Watch: Small plane makes 'textbook wheels-up landing'

Watch: Small plane makes 'textbook wheels-up landing'

A small plane with three people aboard landed safely without landing gear in a "textbook wheels-up landing," after circling an Australian airport for almost three hours to burn off fuel, police said.May 13, 2024

