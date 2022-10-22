IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Small, single engine plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing unknown number of passengers

Small, single engine plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing unknown number of passengers

An unknown number of passengers of a small plane have perished after the aircraft crashed into a New Hampshire multifamily home Friday night. Police said emergency vehicles were called to fight the fire the crash had started but that those living in the home were uninjured.Oct. 22, 2022

