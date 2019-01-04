Ice art goes on dazzling display in Chinese festival and competition

China

Snow and ice festival in Harbin, China, attracts teams from around the world

01:06

The frozen banks of the Songhua River in Harbin, China, played host to 2,019 snowmen as part of this year’s international ice and snow festival.Jan. 4, 2019

