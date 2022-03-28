IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Video shows aftermath of Pennsylvania interstate car pileup that killed three people

00:51

Officials responded to a 50 to 60 car pileup on Pennsylvania's Interstate 81 caused by a spring snow squall. Three people were killed and multiple injured.March 28, 2022

