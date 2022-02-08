IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

    12:25

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

    12:34

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

    03:33

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

    04:30

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    12:08

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    11:42

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)

    01:59

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

    02:40

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

    04:47

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

    05:19

Nightly Films

Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

11:38

Before heading to Beijing, U.S. snowboarder Shaun White spoke with Craig Melvin about competing in his fifth Olympics and why this one will be his last.Feb. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

    12:25

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

    12:34

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

    03:33

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

    04:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All