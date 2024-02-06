IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

    00:30
WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

Video shows an avalanche strike near Nevada's Lee Canyon ski resort. Four people who reported missing during the avalanche were located safely.Feb. 6, 2024

