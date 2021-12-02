Snowstorm forces shoppers to spend the night in Danish IKEA
00:52
Share this -
copied
Shoppers and staff at an IKEA in Denmark had a sleepover at the store after being left stranded by a snowstorm. The group played cards, watched television and slept in the store’s display beds.Dec. 2, 2021
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony
02:03
Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked
00:51
Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions
01:30
Snowstorm forces shoppers to spend the night in Danish IKEA
00:52
Blinken warns Lavrov of 'serious consequences' if Russia confronts Ukraine
01:24
Skeleton discovered of man fleeing Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.