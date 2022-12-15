IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Soccer fans clash with riot police in Nice, France, after World Cup semifinal

Soccer fans were seen hurling fireworks toward riot police in the streets of Nice, after France beat Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup semifinal.Dec. 15, 2022

