Sofía Jirau on making history as First Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome
03:08
Sofía Jirau, who is from Puerto Rico, opens up about being featured on the Love Cloud Collection from Victoria’s Secret as the brand’s first model with Down syndrome and how her accomplishment sends a hopeful message to others born with the same condition.Feb. 18, 2022
