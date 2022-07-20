IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Son of former Manhattan judge kills mom before jumping to his death

00:59

Doug Solomon allegedly fatally hit his mother on the head with a piece of furniture before jumping 16 stories to his death from the family’s New York City apartment. Solomon is the son of a former Manhattan Supreme Court judge. WNBC's Checkey Beckford reports.July 20, 2022

