South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation following the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Ramaphosa ordered all South African flags to go half-staff and called the Archbishop "one of our nation’s finest patriots.”Dec. 26, 2021
