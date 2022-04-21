IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
South Carolina man shoots performer at Myrtle Beach haunted house attraction

01:14

Keal Brown, 39, told police he thought a gun he found at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House was a prop. WMBF's Ashley Boles reports.April 21, 2022

