IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former official testifies: South Dakota governor's daughter received 'unusual treatment' in licensing process

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand

    01:35

  • Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

    03:49

  • Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses

    04:35

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

  • Author and activist bell hooks dies at age 69

    02:13

  • Board upholds firing of officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor

    00:58

  • Company behind teacher 'Dash for Cash' fundraiser apologizes

    02:40

  • Arkansas server fired after $4,400 tip dispute

    02:44

  • Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds

    03:27

  • Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

    02:42

  • Americans urged to get booster amid growing concern of surge

    02:09

  • Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology

    02:13

  • New blood test could change the way cancer is detected

    02:25

  • Go inside the real-life ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays

    01:31

  • Millennials join forces with friends to buy homes, start mortgages together

    04:48

  • Watch: Strong winds in Colorado lead to flight delays, road closures

    00:58

  • 'These pigs are just running amok': Feral hogs invade South Carolina neighborhood

    01:15

  • Remains of former O'Jays guitarist identified after decades-long search

    01:38

  • Instacart driver accused of destroying groceries in response to pro-police yard sign

    01:25

NBC News Channel

Former official testifies: South Dakota governor's daughter received 'unusual treatment' in licensing process

02:14

Sherry Bren, former head of South Dakota's state appraiser agency, testifies that Kassidy Peters, daughter of Governor Kristi Noem, was given special treatment in obtaining her real estate appraiser license. KDLT's Austin Goss reports.Dec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Former official testifies: South Dakota governor's daughter received 'unusual treatment' in licensing process

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand

    01:35

  • Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

    03:49

  • Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses

    04:35

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

  • Author and activist bell hooks dies at age 69

    02:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All