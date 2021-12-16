Former official testifies: South Dakota governor's daughter received 'unusual treatment' in licensing process
02:14
Share this -
copied
Sherry Bren, former head of South Dakota's state appraiser agency, testifies that Kassidy Peters, daughter of Governor Kristi Noem, was given special treatment in obtaining her real estate appraiser license. KDLT's Austin Goss reports.Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
Former official testifies: South Dakota governor's daughter received 'unusual treatment' in licensing process
02:14
UP NEXT
Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand
01:35
Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’
03:49
Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses
04:35
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee