South Dakota teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ fundraiser draws criticism
01:59
Share this -
copied
A fundraiser during a hockey game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has drawn criticism after teachers scrambled to collect one dollar bills from a pile of $5000 to be put towards their classrooms. KDLT’s Scott Engen reports.Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
South Dakota teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ fundraiser draws criticism
01:59
UP NEXT
U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths
01:35
Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak
03:23
Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster
02:36
Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster
02:21
Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado