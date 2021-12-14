IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    South Dakota teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ fundraiser draws criticism

South Dakota teacher 'Dash for Cash' fundraiser draws criticism

A fundraiser during a hockey game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has drawn criticism after teachers scrambled to collect one dollar bills from a pile of $5000 to be put towards their classrooms. KDLT’s Scott Engen reports.Dec. 14, 2021

