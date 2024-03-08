IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
South Korea holds live-fire drill after North's Kim oversees artillery drill
March 8, 202400:58
  • Now Playing

    South Korea holds live-fire drill after North's Kim oversees artillery drill

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says

    01:52

  • Philippines blames China's coast guard for South China Sea collision

    00:50

  • Almost 10 years later, new effort to find Flight MH370

    01:53

  • Indian police arrest 3 men suspected of gang-rape of tourist

    00:32

  • ‘Banker to the poor’ Muhammad Yunus threatened with prison in Bangladesh

    02:13

  • Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway

    00:40

  • Video shows partial bridge collapse after ship collision in China

    00:38

  • Lessons learned about Ukraine need to be applied to Taiwan, Rep. Gallagher says

    01:10

  • WATCH: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers in India

    00:50

  • Protesting Indian farmers reject government proposal

    01:00

  • Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices

    02:27

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un takes daughter Kim Ju Ae to military parade

    00:40

  • Pakistan's general election takes place amid communications blockages

    01:09

  • Pakistan hit by deadly bomb attacks on eve of national elections

    01:06

  • Freezing weather hampers China's Lunar New Year getaway

    00:40

  • Orcas trapped in ice off Japan appear to have found safety

    00:42

  • Soccer fans demand refunds as Messi stays on the bench throughout Hong Kong game

    01:09

  • U.S. and South Korean special forces conduct drill amid North's belligerence

    00:51

  • Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17

NBC News

South Korea holds live-fire drill after North's Kim oversees artillery drill

00:58

South Korea's Air Force conducted military drills after North Korea's state media released photographs showing its leader Kim Jong Un guiding an artillery firing drill the day before.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    South Korea holds live-fire drill after North's Kim oversees artillery drill

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says

    01:52

  • Philippines blames China's coast guard for South China Sea collision

    00:50

  • Almost 10 years later, new effort to find Flight MH370

    01:53

  • Indian police arrest 3 men suspected of gang-rape of tourist

    00:32

  • ‘Banker to the poor’ Muhammad Yunus threatened with prison in Bangladesh

    02:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All