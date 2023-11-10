South Korean authorities fumigate Seoul facilities amid bedbugs infestation

Protesters clash with police in Madrid over government deal with separatists01:03
2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever03:37
- Now Playing
South Korean authorities fumigate Seoul facilities amid bedbugs infestation00:59
- UP NEXT
77-year-old charged in deadly Panama protest shooting02:46
Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says03:27
Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza03:51
Israeli forces stage 'counterterrorist raid' in Jenin in the occupied West Bank00:55
Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims00:43
Hamas video said to show street battles with Israeli forces in Gaza City00:41
Israeli military video said to show destruction of Hamas tunnels in Gaza00:36
Several people killed and injured by a huge blast in the northern Gaza Strip00:37
U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out01:51
Violence in West Bank at record levels as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:50
Bakeries in northern Gaza close due to shortage of supplies00:38
Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says01:25
Deadly network: How Iran projects power through proxy militant groups02:16
Alignment of goals between Iran and Gaza’s militants01:43
Hezbollah: How Iran set up its most fearsome proxy army02:08
Israeli military fighting inside Gaza City03:37
Netanyahu: ‘We have killed thousands of terrorists’01:02
Protesters clash with police in Madrid over government deal with separatists01:03
2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever03:37
- Now Playing
South Korean authorities fumigate Seoul facilities amid bedbugs infestation00:59
- UP NEXT
77-year-old charged in deadly Panama protest shooting02:46
Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says03:27
Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza03:51
Play All