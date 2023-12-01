IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: What happens if Rep. George Santos is expelled, a pneumonia uptick in Ohio, and husband of family vlogger Ruby Franke files for divorce

  • Now Playing

    South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan

    00:27

  • India celebrates rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel

    01:05

  • Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

    01:17

  • Spy satellite launch shown on North Korean TV

    00:58

  • First video shows trapped tunnel workers in India

    00:53

  • Video shows terrified Filipinos caught in 6.7 earthquake

    00:29

  • Rescuers race against time to free construction workers trapped in Indian tunnel

    00:47

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila

    00:51

  • Chinese President Xi among mourners at the funeral of former Premier Li Keqiang

    00:51

  • WATCH: Ships collide near contentious atoll in the South China Sea

    00:52

  • Russian President Putin arrives in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart

    00:46

  • WATCH: Twin giant panda cubs named by South Korean zoo

    00:35

  • Afghanistan is hit by another earthquake, days after tremors and aftershocks killed over 2,000

    00:25

  • Myanmar military accused of bombing a camp for displaced persons

    00:35

  • Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50

  • At least 2,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

    00:31

  • Video shows treated radioactive water ready for release from wrecked Fukushima plant

    01:01

  • Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks

    00:57

  • Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds

    01:05

NBC News

South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban

01:15

Hundreds of South Korean dog farm owners protested in front of the presidential office in Seoul, opposing the ruling party's recent move to introduce new legislation on outlawing the dog meat industry.Dec. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan

    00:27

  • India celebrates rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel

    01:05

  • Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

    01:17

  • Spy satellite launch shown on North Korean TV

    00:58

  • First video shows trapped tunnel workers in India

    00:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All