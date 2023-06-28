South Koreans welcome the change in law that makes them younger

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Young South Koreans were glad to become a year or two younger on Wednesday, as new laws came into effect. Under the age system most commonly used in everyday life, South Koreans are deemed to be a year old at birth and a year is added every Jan 1.June 28, 2023

