  • Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes

    South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack

    South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead

  • WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China

  • Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade

  • 6.2-magnitude quake strikes China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces

  • Media tycoon Jimmy Lai goes on trial in Hong Kong on national security charges

  • Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to produce more babies

  • Deadly eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano traps climbers

  • South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban

  • U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan

  • India celebrates rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel

  • Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

  • Spy satellite launch shown on North Korean TV

  • First video shows trapped tunnel workers in India

  • Video shows terrified Filipinos caught in 6.7 earthquake

  • Rescuers race against time to free construction workers trapped in Indian tunnel

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila

  • Chinese President Xi among mourners at the funeral of former Premier Li Keqiang

  • WATCH: Ships collide near contentious atoll in the South China Sea

Early TODAY

South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack

South Korea’s opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, chairman of South Korea’s Democratic Party, was injured by a knife-wielding attacker Tuesday in the southeastern city of Busan, officials said. A police official said the injury to was non life-threatening.Jan. 2, 2024

Best of NBC News

